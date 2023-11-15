Cesafi: USC edges UP-Cebu in OT, 80-70

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors got past the resilient University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 80-70, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday evening, Nov. 14, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was a gutsy win for USC, which stayed composed and found its second wind in the extra five-minute session to pull off the win, the team’s fourth in eight games.

The loss was a sorry one for UP-Cebu, which sent the game to overtime, thanks to JZ Dizon’s drive to the basket, resulting in a layup that tied the game at 68-all with seven seconds left in the match.

James Gica had a clean shot at winning the game outright for USC in regulation, but his jumper hit the back of the rim as time expired.

UP-Cebu ended its maiden campaign in the Cesafi basketball tournament with a 2-8 card.

Gica led the Warriors with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. He waxed hot from beyond the arc, swishing six triples.

High school

In the high school basketball competition, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars bested the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 64-57, for its sixth win.

With the race for the Final Four heating up, USJ-R’s victory was crucial as it placed them as the fourth seed while sending CEC down to 5-3.

Judd Kyle Rueda produced 23 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and four steals for USJ-R.