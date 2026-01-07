Cesafi: UV, CEC, CIT-U, USPF post wins in 15-Under Basketball

THE defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers posted an impressive win after they buried the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 69–39, at the opening of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 15-Under basketball tournament held at the USC gym along Sanciangko Street, Cebu City.

The Baby Lancers of coach Ronald Bucao, the inaugural champions of the category, started slowly as they trailed early in the first quarter.

However, the momentum suddenly shifted when the Baby Lancers unleashed a 14–5 rally to seize a 29–20 lead at halftime.

From then on, the Baby Lancers never looked back as they secured a convincing win that sent a strong signal of their title defense.

In the opening game, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, last year’s runners-up, narrowly escaped the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJR) Jaguar Cubs, 54–48.

The Dragons controlled the tempo for most of the game and even built a 10-point lead, but midway through the fourth quarter, the Cubs mounted a strong run and surprisingly grabbed a 34–33 lead.

Led by Fil-foreigner Cedric dela Rosa, however, the Dragons regrouped and reclaimed the advantage.

The Jaguar Cubs attempted a late rally but ran out of time.

Aside from dominating the rebounds, Dela Rosa scored 16 points, while Kristoffer Risabo added 12 points.

Matthew Eroy led the Cubs with 16 points.

In other games, the University of Southern Philippines (USPF) Baby Panthers crushed the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 68–27.

USPF stormed out early, limiting Don Bosco to just four points in the first quarter.

The Baby Panthers controlled all departments of the game.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats also stunned the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 55–42.

John Paul Desquitado paced the Baby Wildcats of coach Axel Rabaya with 14 points, while Francis Miguel Dosdos contributed 10 points.

Action resumes on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the same venue.

The tournament was originally scheduled to conclude last month but was postponed due to the calamities experienced in Cebu late last year. (JBM)