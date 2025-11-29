Cesafi won't forfeit UCLM games

AMID complaints from several coaches and team officials regarding the controversial removal of a University of Cebu Lapulapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters player who played in another league, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) firmly stood by its decision not to forfeit all of UCLM’s games.

This was revealed by deputy commissioner Atty. Marven Panares, who clarified that the team did not commit any violation, and therefore cannot be penalized.

It was learned that UCLM’s trusted point guard, Noe Longiste, was dropped from their lineup after it was discovered that he played in another league — the Gov. Toto Defensor Cup in Maasin, Iloilo, last November 2, 2025.

This happened even though UCLM coach Calib Gawangon had warned and prohibited Longiste from doing so.

Under Cesafi rules, there is a provision stating that no athlete or team in any event is allowed to play in another league while the Cesafi tournament is ongoing.

Additionally, if this rule is violated, the team must forfeit all preceding games in which the athlete played (5.2.2. Forfeiture of all preceding games his/her team played where the individual athlete was fielded and participated).

However, Panares explained that there were no preceding games to be forfeited because Longiste never played again after committing the violation.

He said that if UCLM had still fielded Longiste even after the violation, then they would have had no hesitation in forfeiting all their games.

“They removed him (Lingoste) on November 17. Their first game after that was on November 22, and Longiste was no longer there. So there are no ‘preceding games’ because he did not play at all after November 2. Therefore, no forfeiture will occur because there are no preceding games he participated in,” Panares said.

Panares revealed that several team officials from various schools had already approached him regarding the issue, and he had already explained everything to them.

“Some team officials came to me, and after I explained, they understood,” he added.

He also shared that some of the complainants cited a previous incident involving the University of Southern Philippines–Foundation volleyball team, whose wins were forfeited after one of their athletes was discovered to have played in another league.

“They cited what happened to USPF Volleyball where all wins were forfeited because their athlete played in another tournament. That situation was different, because that player was still allowed to play again,” Panares further explained.

However, Panares admitted that they had not issued any official statement regarding the matter, which could have clarified things for parents and other team stakeholders.

By next week, he hopes that Cesafi will finally release an official statement regarding the controversy. (JBM)