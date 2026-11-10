Cesar bags silver

NAOMI Marjorie Cesar delivered the Philippines’ first medal at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG), bagging the silver in the women’s 800 meters at Complexe Iba Mar Diop in Dakar, Senegal, early Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2026 (PH time).

The 17-year-old crossed the finish line in two minutes and 9.34 seconds, about three seconds off her personal best.

Ethiopia’s Netsanet Selemon won the gold medal in 2:04.43, while Morocco’s Khadija Elmostaqim settled for bronze in 2:10.05.

“I worked so hard for this. I just told myself that when I start running, no one can catch me and I can catch whoever I set my eyes on. I just trusted in myself,” Cesar said in a news release.

“It still doesn’t feel real. When I crossed the line, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just medaled at the Youth Olympics!’ It’s just so unreal, but I’m so happy and so proud of myself.”

Cesar also shared that she received words of encouragement and inspiration from two-time Olympic champion and International Olympic Committee Global Ambassador Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya just hours before her race.

“He told me to go out there, compete, have fun, be proud of myself and remember how far I’ve come,” Cesar said.

Cesar’s silver was the country’s second credited medal in the YOG following surfboarder Christian Tio’s medal at the 2018 edition in Buenos Aires.

Luis Gabriel Moreno’s mixed international team gold medal with China’s Li Jiaman in archery, also in 2018, was not officially included in the Philippines’ medal tally.

Cesar won the gold medal at the Bangkok Southeast Asian Games in December 2025 at the age of 16.

At the Portland Track Festival in Oregon, United States, last June, she also bagged silver with a time of 2:06.24, breaking the national women’s 800m record of Filipino-American Jessica Barnard, who clocked 2:06.75 at the same event in 2016. / PNA