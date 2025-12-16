Cesar, Loraña rule 800m

BANGKOK – Southeast Asian Games first-timer Naomi Marjorie Cesar delivered a breakthrough performance for the Philippines, capturing a gold medal in a dramatic photo finish at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games at Suphachalasai National Stadium on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

The 16-year-old Cesar clocked 2:10.2 in the 800-meter event, edging out Vietnam’s Thi Thu Ha Nguyen, who settled for the silver with 2:10.3.

Fellow Filipino Bernalyn Bejoy completed the big day for the Philippines on the track, securing the bronze with a time of 2:10.6.

“It was great. I couldn’t ask for a better result and I think I’m kind of shocked, but it’s amazing,” said Cesar, younger sister of Philippine women’s football team member Malea Cesar.

“It feels amazing. I’m so honored to represent the country. Winning the gold is a dream come true,” she added.

Sharing the limelight was Hussein Loraña, who clocked a minute and 48.80 seconds to claim the gold medal in the men’s 800 meters, defeating crowd favorite Joshua Robert Atkinson of Thailand, who finished in 1:49.24 for silver.

Wan Zahari Wan Muhammad Fazri of Malaysia took the bronze with a 1:49.85 clocking.

“Sobrang (So) unexpected po kasi (because) I’m against Southeast Asia’s fastest runner in the 800-meter and 400-meter runner as well. Sobrang ‘di ko expect na mananalo sa event na ‘to (I really didn’t expect to win in this event),” Loraña said. / PNA