Ceset apprehends street dwellers

A WEEK after the launch of the mural on the flyover near the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) regional office in Salinas Drive, Cebu City, street dwellers began occupying the area.

On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, the Cebu Environment Sanitation and Enforcement Team (Ceset) apprehended a couple living at the site, along with several young individuals allegedly engaging in solvent abuse.

The couple is now undergoing debriefing with the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

Based on the recent report of Cebu City’s public information office, Grace Luardo, Ceset head, said her personnel tried to apprehend the street dwellers earlier on Saturday afternoon; however, they were quick to escape with their one-month-old child.

Meanwhile, the City’s Anti-Mendicancy Board has announced an information and education campaign starting Oct. 28 to raise awareness about its rescue operations involving street dwellers and to enforce the policy against giving alms.

Under Cebu City Ordinance 1631, also known as the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, individuals caught giving alms to street dwellers may be fined P500.

The board encouraged anyone who plans to give to undergo through licensed government agencies such as the DSWS.

The flyover at the Archbishop Reyes Corner Pope John Paul II Avenue, adorned with Chinese cultural motifs featuring a Chinese dragon, phoenix, and panda, was handed over to Barangay Luz on Oct. 18.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia ordered the barangay officials to monitor the project.

In a previous SunStar report, Consul General Zhang Zhen of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu said in her speech that the mural project embodied China’s “best wishes” and “blessing” to Cebuanos and has been a monument of the China-Philippines’ enduring friendship.

Zhang said the project serves as a bridge between China and Cebu City’s cultural integration and mutual learning.

The artists of the mural project were members of the Cebu Mural Artist and Enhancement Group. / JPS