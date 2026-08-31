CFBJ mini-hoop tournament tips off

MEMBERS of the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ) took time off from their busy schedules to compete in a best-of-three mini-basketball tournament on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Gym.

The event was one of the activities lined up for the upcoming 2026 Cebu Press Freedom Week.

CFBJ Team A defeated CFBJ Team B, 61-51, to take Game 1 of the series.

Gabriel Bonjoc had a huge game for CFBJ Team A with 35 points, Edri Aznar added eight, and Lloyd Suarez chipped in six.

Jonathan Caballero and Gregy Magdadaro led CFBJ Team B with 12 markers each, while Ardie Morales added nine.

CFBJ Team A is composed of journalists from the Sports Correspondents and Reporters (Score), Media in Cebu South (Mics), Media Alliance for Law, Liberty Equality and Truth (Mallet), City Hall Association of Reporters in Media (Charm), and Association of Reporters in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu in Truth and Equality (Armalite).

CFBJ Team B, on the other hand, is made up of players from Lens Engaging with News Sources (Lens), Capitol Association of Reporters in Tri-Media (Cart), and Defense PNP Press Corps (Depp).

CFBJ president Arnold Bustamante spearheaded the mini-tournament’s opening ceremony.

The tournament is supported by CEC, headed by school director Frederick Ong III, board of trustees members Jefferson Go and Johnny Lee Sy, academic head Dr. Arlene Okora, and senior liaison officer John Mara-at.

Game 2 of the mini-basketball tournament is set for Sept. 6, 2026. / EKA