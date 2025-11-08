CFBJ successfully stages Powerdash Run

CEBU’s running community and media practitioners laced up anew for a cause as the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ) successfully staged the second Powedash Powered by Therma Visayas Inc. on Nov. 8, 2025, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu in Cebu City.

Lexter Giahe and Venus Bendijo dominated the 21-kilometer race. Giahe crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 19 seconds to top the men’s division; he was followed by Jocien Guerinoni in 1:51:47 and Enrique Demafelis in 1:58:10.

Bendijo, for her part, timed in 2:15.40 to win the women’s side. Chrystal Tariga finished second in 2:25.12 and Arvie Veloso came in third at 2:34:20.

The proceeds of the race will be used for CFBJ’s programs that assist members in times of need, including hospitalization, medical aid, and bereavement support. The organizers will also allocate part of the proceeds to the victims of Typhoon Tino in Talisay City.

In the 15K category, Niel Yu (1:23.40) ruled the men’s division while Adrian Bandong (1:25.11) came second and Lloyd Solis (1:31:16) finished third.

The top 3 in the distaff side were Marites Pabuaya (1:33.48), Sharifa Sumbok (1:55.50) and Ritchie Kaimo (1:55.58).

Meanwhile, Hermo Branzuela (44:10) and Gladys Ylanan (1:11.39) came out as the biggest winners in the men’s and women’s 10K race.

Darwin Lucay-Lucay (44:13) and Ethan Jeriel Buyo (54.55) were the runners-up in the men’s division, while Sophia Diego (1:14.32) and Noel Lapasara (1:16.02) were the runners-up in the women’s division.

In the 5K, top runners in the men’s division were Kelvin Boyles (19:20), Kurt Garces (20:05), Albert Godinez (21:36), while Angelu Villareal (34:29), April Cortes (35:34) and Fern Manigbas (43:58) in the women’s side. / RSC