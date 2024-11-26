CFC Academy nets AFC Players 10 plum

CEBU Football Club (CFC) Academy beat Bato Spartans FC, 2-1, to bag the Players 10 title in the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) football field.

Rene Alessandro Isidoro drew first blood in the 21st minute. Marl Florenz Diaz then tied the score for Bato Spartans FC in the 32nd minute.

However, Isidoro answered five minutes later to give CFC Academy the win.

CFC Academy defeated Sugbu Calidad FC, 2-1 (1-1), via penalty shootout in the semifinals.

Bato Spartans FC advanced to the finals by nipping Don Bosco A, 1-0, in their semifinal match.

Sugbu Calidad FC won third place honors after defeating Don Bosco A, 2-0 (1-1), in a penalty shootout.

Don Bosco A took the early lead following Axl Jace Cepe’s fifth-minute goal.

Andrew Nicholas Chik scored the equalizer in the 35th minute, sending the match into a penalty shootout.

Don Bosco A missed both of its penalty shots, while Christian Abella and Chik converted their shots for the win. / EKA