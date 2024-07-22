CH cuts bonuses for regulars

OVER 7,000 regular employees of Mandaue City will see a significant reduction in their anniversary bonuses this year, with the amount dropping from P15,000 to P3,000 per employee.

This change comes in response to a Commission on Audit (COA) review, which flagged the previous payments as lacking legal basis and potentially irregular.

City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, Chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations Budget and Finance, announced that Mandaue City employees will receive the reduced P3,000 bonus in line with COA guidelines. This adjustment aims to prevent future disallowances and adhere to the COA’s directives.

“Since it’s been flagged, let’s just follow the advice given to us,” Cortes-Zafra told reporters on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Cortes-Zafra said in 2023, the Mandaue City Government allocated P11.61 million to provide P15,000 cash bonuses to its employees in celebration of the city’s 54th Charter Anniversary on August 30.

However, she added that COA cited this disbursement was not supported by any pertinent issuance or regulation, thus contravening COA Circular No. 2012-003. This circular defines irregular expenditures as those made without adherence to established rules, regulations, or recognized practices.

Republic Act 7160, also known as the Local Government Code of 1991, stipulates that no public officer or employee shall receive additional, double, or indirect compensation unless specifically authorized by law. The city’s ordinance, No. 16-2023-1822, which granted these bonuses, was deemed insufficient as the sole legal basis.

Further scrutiny revealed that the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) Local Budget Circular No. 65, dated March 3, 1997, outlines that anniversary bonuses should not exceed P3,000 and are only granted during milestone years, defined as the 15th anniversary and every fifth year thereafter.

These bonuses are contingent on the availability of funds and require employees to have served at least one year in the same local government unit, said Cortes-Zafra.

The COA’s audit indicated that the 2023 bonuses were contrary to these regulations, making them subject to disallowance. Consequently, it recommended that Mandaue City’s management provide a legal basis or justification for the incentives to avoid further disallowance.

Cortes-Zafra added that other local government units have faced similar COA flags. She emphasized the importance of compliance with COA regulations to ensure the proper use of public funds and avoid undue financial burdens on employees due to disallowances.

Aside from regular employees, including personal and city officials, that will receive the P3,000 anniversary bonus, the job order personnel will see a daily increase honorarium of P57 from April to July, totaling over P5,000.

Additionally, clean and green personnel and Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) will receive P2,400 each as part of the anniversary incentives.

Cortes-Zafra has not yet disclosed the budget for this year’s bonus.

Cortes-Zafra said the decision followed a seminar attended by the city budget officer, where COA flagged Mandaue City for the lack of a basis for higher incentives. / CAV with Jessa Magbutay and Stephanie Joy Famoso, NWSSU Intern