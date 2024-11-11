CH, DepEd told to pay P200M for school property

HEIRS of a certain Marciano Alegres are demanding payment of at least P200 million from the Lapu-Lapu City Government and the Department of Education (DepEd) for the property where the Abuno Elementary and National High School stands.

Alfredo Bensi, legal counsel of the Alegres-Cosep clan, told reporters on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, the amount is based on the current land market value of P12,000 multiplied by the lot area, which is over one hectare.

“I will request for a special investigator from the DepEd secretary to be sent here in Lapu-Lapu City. We will go to the division office in Lapu-Lapu to settle the matter,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English. “Imagine, 58 years have passed and they haven’t paid even a single peso.”

Bensi said he is also preparing to send a demand letter to DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, in a separate phone interview, said Lapu-Lapu City and DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division possess documents to support ownership of the property.

Meanwhile, he said in Cebuano, “Without a court order, we can’t make any agreements because the Commission on Audit could question why Mayor Ahong paid when there is already a deed of donation in place.”

He stressed that the City is willing to pay once the court rules against the City and obligates it to pay the claimants.

He said only the court can rule on the validity of the deed of donation that was executed six decades ago.

When asked about his reaction to the Alegres-Cosep clan’s demand letter, Chan said he will respond once he receives a copy.

Some members of the Alegres-Cosep clan have come forward claiming ownership of the lot where the public school is located.

The City Government possesses a deed of donation and tax declaration, while the family holds a transfer certificate of title.

City officials maintained that the deed of sale and donation prove City ownership. However, Bensi contested the validity of both documents, saying a certain Cornelia de Alegres had no right to sell the property and that the donation made by Fructuoso Fuentes, then Parents Teachers Association president, was “void and non-existent.”

On the morning of Nov. 1, or all All Saints’ Day, Alegres-Cosep heirs locked the gates of the Abuno Elementary School, trapping a security guard inside for nearly eight hours.

The incident pushed the City Government and DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division to file criminal cases against the seven heirs of Marciano Alegres for illegal detention and grave coercion.

The claimants said they will not have the school demolished if they receive fair compensation for the property. / DPC