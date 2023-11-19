CH hires new security agency

FOLLOWING the termination of the contract with its former security provider, the GDS Security Agency, Cebu City Hall has contracted the service of a new private security agency.

The takeover will be gradual, with security force multipliers still helping in securing the City Hall.

In an interview on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the City Government is “closely” collaborating with its new security agency, the JDA Security Agency, in an ongoing assessment after the City Government requested the absorption of some security guards from the previous agency into the JDA Security Agency.

Garcia said the security guards from JDA began reporting at their designated posts last Thursday evening, Nov. 16. However, he did not specify the date when the contract with JDA was signed.

He said some offices, including his own, the Office of the Vice Mayor, have requested to transition the security guards from the previous agency to the new one.

Garcia has also delegated the decision to the Civil Security Unit to determine whether the City Government can retain security guards who have demonstrated exceptional performance.

Regarding the security guards’ assignments, Garcia instructed the head of security to prioritize areas where security is most needed, such as warehouses where the City stores its equipment.

He added that once the City has fully deployed the required 240 guards, the force multipliers, particularly members of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, can go back to their original tasks.

To recall, the GDS agency secured a three-year contract to supply security guards for the City Hall from Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2025, with the option for an annual renewal. However, the City terminated its contract with GDS effective Nov. 1, 2023.

GDS owner Marjorie Sun-Ng claimed that the termination of their contract was politically motivated.

Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell cited poor performance, a violent incident at City Hall last July, and the illegal storage of guns by the agency’s personnel during the election gun ban.