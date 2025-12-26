CH moves to clear skies

THE Mandaue City Government is moving to regulate the use of laser lights, drones, kites and balloons across all 27 barangays following safety concerns raised by the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Authority.

City Councilor Jesus Arcilla, chairman of the committee on energy, said that the proposed ordinance was requested by airport management, noting that the city falls entirely within the airport’s flight path and area of responsibility.

“The request came directly from Mactan Airport. Because Mandaue City is within its area of operations, the use of lasers, kites, drones and balloons needs to be strictly regulated or prohibited,” Arcilla said.

According to the councilor, these objects are significant hazards to aircraft operations, particularly during the critical phases of takeoff and landing. He noted that various international and local aviation incidents have been linked to the presence of such objects in restricted airspace.

“There have been many recorded incidents where these activities interfered with airplanes. This is a primary reason why we need to prevent potential accidents,” Arcilla explained.

The proposed measure aims to implement these regulations citywide, with local barangays expected to play a key role in enforcement. He emphasized that each barangay will be tasked with monitoring and ensuring compliance within its jurisdiction.

“This will be a regulated effort. The airport has requested strict enforcement, and each barangay will be responsible for ensuring that lasers, kites, drones and similar objects do not interfere with the airspace,” he said.

Arcilla clarified that the ordinance will encompass all 27 barangays of Mandaue City, as the city’s geographic location places it directly under the airport’s functional jurisdiction.

Regarding the consequences for violators, the councilor said that specific penalties have yet to be determined. These will be finalized following a series of public hearings, with significant input from airport authorities to ensure the sanctions are appropriate for the level of risk involved.

“The penalties will depend on the outcome of the public hearing. Airport authorities will help determine the appropriate sanctions,” Arcilla said.

As of now, no schedule has been set for the public hearing, as the City Government is still coordinating with the management of the MCIA.

“We do not have a set date yet; we are coordinating with the airport management regarding their availability,” he said. Arcilla assured the media that they would be informed once the schedule is finalized. / ABC