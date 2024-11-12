CH on alert as Rama eyes return

POLICE presence at Cebu City Hall is tight at all entrances and exits following the commotion at the executive office last week and reports of dismissed mayor Michael Rama returning to the office.

Cebu City Police Office Deputy Director Maria Theresa Macatangay said their presence at City Hall is aimed to maintain peace and order following the recent commotion involving former city administrator Collin Rosell.

This is also to ensure that public services at City Hall are not disrupted, Macatangay added.

Information was also circulating about a letter of Rama informing the Office of the Ombudsman that he would report back on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, after his six-months preventive suspension ended last week.

But as of Tuesday, Nov. 12, there was no Rama at City Hall. The last social media post on his Facebook page was on Nov. 4 with his wife Malou and son MJ in Paris, France.

The Human Resource (HR) Office and the Cebu City Council were reportedly given copies of the letter but only the HR office has confirmed receipt of the letter.

To recall, the Ombudsman released the dismissal order of Rama last Sept. 25 on charges of nepotism for hiring two of his brothers-in-law.

Rama, in his letter to Ombudsman Samuel Martires, said that he would resume office “to function as a duly elected mayor” effective immediately.

Before his dismissal, Rama and seven other officials were suspended for six months pending an investigation into unpaid salaries of city tax mappers.

Rama welcome at City Hall

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a separate interview on Tuesday, said he will wait for the response of the Ombudsman and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Central Office regarding Rama’s letter.

Garcia asserted that as of the moment, the letter has no effect on daily operations at City Hall.

The former mayor insisted that he is still the duly elected mayor of Cebu City because he and his legal team had not received or been served the dismissal and disqualification order from a representative of the Ombudsman or the DILG.

Rama added that verification with the Ombudsman-Visayas Office and the DILG 7 offices showed that these agencies have yet to confirm the decision to their central offices.

On Monday, Garcia assured that Rama is always welcome to return to City Hall, however as a private citizen who wants to avail himself of services or pay tax.

He asserted that Rama’s claim contradicting his accession was already a “settled matter,” which he urged the other camp to seek the opinion of the Ombudsman and DILG 7.

Lawful order

As this developed, Cebu City police clarified that amid the commotion last week and information circulating of Rama’s return, they will follow any legal orders issued by agencies, such as the DILG, which would inform them if the dismissed mayor could return to his office.

Macatangay clarified that without such an order, they will adhere to their mandate, and until an order from the DILG is received, the police presence inside and outside City Hall will continue.

“We will abide by the appropriate agency’s directive and with a corresponding legal document showing any person’s authority to assume a post or whatever post here in City Hall. Until and unless we are guided by such authority, we will continue as we always do. Even before this issue arose, we already had personnel monitoring City Hall. So until and unless we receive that document, the SOP (standard operating procedure) we are implementing in City Hall remains the same,” said Macatangay.

She said they will also strictly enforce the “no permit, no rally” policy if any protests occur outside City Hall.

Last Friday, Nov. 8, tensions rose at City Hall when Rama’s allies held a program and former city administrator Collin Rosell insisted on returning to work but was later handcuffed by police for the charge of usurpation of authority.