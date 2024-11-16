CH plans to regulate busking

A LOCAL legislator wants to regulate all forms of busking in the city.

Councilor Jose Abellanosa, in his proposed ordinance, said he took inspiration from other countries that allow these activities, particularly those in Europe, South America and other parts of Asia.

Aside from wanting to ensure the safety of performers and the viewing public, he hopes his ordinance will also boost social, business, cultural and recreational activities in the city.

He said some local establishments, such as malls, have been inviting buskers to entertain customers. Hence, the need to create a legislative measure to protect buskers, he said.

During the public hearing last Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, Editha Peros, head of the Parks and Playgrounds Office, said her office supports the proposed ordinance.

She said they have yet to receive reports of buskers operating in their jurisdiction, such as the Plaza Independencia, Plaza Sugbo and other public squares.

However, she clarified that her office welcomes their presence.

According to buskercentral.com, “buskers can be dancers, mimes, artists, clowns, magicians, musicians, puppeteers, jugglers, acrobats, tumblers, story-tellers and living statues. They can be sword swallowers, balloonists, fortune tellers, contortionists, escape artists, rope walkers, fire eaters and more.”

Peros, though, said that there must restrictions on attire to ensure that this is appropriate for the general public.

She agreed with Association of Barangay Council president and ex-officio Councilor Franklyn Ong that buskers and their activities help boost tourism activities as they tend to attract spectators.

Guidelines

Ong encouraged the Parks and Playgrounds Office to create guidelines that will regulate busking activities while waiting for the approval of Abellanosa’s proposed ordinance.

Peros said her office is willing to ensure that these activities will only cause minimal disturbance and do not block sidewalks or pathways, while they will prevent spectators from indiscriminately throwing garbage.

She also encouraged buskers to secure a permit from her office.

Councilor Garganera said the proposed ordinance, if approved, should also prohibit the selling of commercial products during busking activities.

He said performers can accept goodwill donations, but they must not advertise or sell products.

Annenita Suico of the Department of Social Welfare and Services said the final draft of the proposed ordinance must include an age restriction and guidelines for performers.

Abellonasa assured that performers will be of legal age. Underage performers will be prohibited from busking, he said.

Under the proposed ordinance, buskers will be allowed to perform on sidewalks, public parks and squares, public playgrounds and public promenades (subject to restrictions) between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday to Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday to Sunday.

Buskers must not block any sidewalk, passageway, street or entrance to a business establishment or residence to promote free and safe movement of pedestrians.

They are not permitted to perform within a distance of 50 meters from schools, cemeteries, churches, mosques, chapels and public libraries, unless otherwise permitted by a person in charge of the said establishments or institutions. This also applies when public events are scheduled in certain public areas.

Penalties

Buskers must maintain a reasonable distance from each other and cannot stay in one location for more than two hours. They can only return to the location after two hours have lapsed.

They are not allowed to solicit in an aggressive manner in compliance with Presidential Decree (PD) 1563, or the Anti-Mendicancy Law of 1978.

Violators will pay a fine of P1,000 for the first offense; P3,000 for the second offense; and P5,000 fine and/or imprisonment of not more than a year for the third offense.

According to the report of the committee on laws, ordinance and styling, artistic performances on the streets and in public places are covered by the freedom of speech and freedom of expression whether or not the performances intend to solicit tips or money.

Busking does not fall within the legal definition of begging or mendicancy prohibited by PD 1563. / EHP