CH satellite office eyed in Bry. Taptap

THE Cebu City Council has filed a resolution urging the City Government to establish a satellite City Hall office in the highlands to bring essential services closer to upland residents.

The resolution, filed by Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., highlights the logistical challenges faced by mountain barangay residents who must travel long distances to the city proper for basic transactions. These include processing business permits, community tax certificates, social welfare documents, medical assistance and tax assessments.

“Residents in upland communities often spend an entire day just to process basic transactions,” the resolution noted, pointing out that long travel hours disrupt livelihoods and increase household expenses — particularly for farmers, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and daily wage earners.

The proposed site for the satellite office is the Cebu City Resource Management and Development Center (Cremdec) in Barangay Taptap. According to the resolution, the center has the necessary space, accessibility and infrastructure to host government services and is strategically located at the heart of several clustered upland barangays.

The resolution emphasizes that decentralizing services aligns with Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which mandates that local government units improve service delivery and promote general welfare. It also cites successful satellite office models implemented by other local governments and national agencies.

A satellite office at Cremdec would reduce the need for multiple trips to City Hall, streamline document processing and ease congestion at the central office.

“The proposed satellite office is expected not only to lessen the burden on constituents but also to improve efficiency and reduce congestion at Cebu City Hall, thereby contributing to better governance,” the resolution reads.

The measure calls on the Office of the Mayor, through the City Administrator, to identify frontline departments to operate regularly at Cremdec. Copies of the resolution will be furnished to the City Planning and Development Office and other relevant departments for action.

Alcover emphasized that the move is part of a broader vision for inclusive development. “Bringing essential services closer to our upland residents is not just about convenience; it is about ensuring equal access to government programs and opportunities for all Cebuanos,” he said. / CAV