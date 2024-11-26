CH to skip lavish Christmas parties

TO SHOW empathy for the victims of the typhoons that struck northern Luzon in November, the Cebu City Government announced that it will forgo extravagant Christmas parties and holiday celebrations.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia made the pronouncement on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, where he asked the department heads to avoid lavish spending in their Christmas parties.

“But then again, how do you define lavish? We will make adjustments on what is the definition of lavish,” he said.

He said there must be a set of guidelines to differentiate lavish celebrations from humble or practical ones.

“What we’re gonna do right now is the same as what we did last year because we retained the same budget as last year,” said Garcia.

He added that doing away with lavish parties will also mean savings for the City.

The mayor did not specify this year’s budget but compared it to Mandaue City’s proposed P16 million Christmas allocation, which has drawn scrutiny for nearly doubling from P7 million in 2023.

Garcia said Cebu City has over 7,800 employees, which he said is more than Mandaue City.

In the reduced 2024 annual budget of Cebu City, the Office of the Mayor has an approved P15 million budget for Christmas expenditures.

Meanwhile, Garcia has already approved the P322.8 million Supplemental Budget 3 that will be used to fund the P25,000 year-end bonus of the regular and casual city hall employees, cash aid to barangay workers, and the first tranche of the salary increase as mandated by Malacañang.

On Nov. 18, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged government officials and workers to avoid lavish holiday celebrations in solidarity with thousands of Filipinos who are suffering from the casualties, loss of homes, and livelihood after the spate of six typhoons that hit the country in less than a month.

Government agencies were instead urged to donate the money to the victims of the Typhoons Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel, and Pepito.

According to the Department of Agriculture, these typhoons had a combined damage of P786 million in agriculture across several regions in Luzon.

Typhoon Kristine, which submerged communities, particularly in Calabarzon and Bicol, was recorded as the deadliest this year, with 159 recorded fatalities. / EHP