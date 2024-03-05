Cha-cha push under Marcos admin ‘most dangerous’ yet

In a press conference held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Cebu City, Colmenares said that it is well-funded, well-organized, and the first time it is being pushed using all three modes of passage allowed by the Constitution.

The former lawmaker said that aside from the People’s Initiative (PI) signature campaign, the other modes used are Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass) and Constitutional Convention (Con-Con).

Colmenares is a former representative of Bayan Muna, a member of the Makabayan bloc, during the 14th, 15th, and 16th Congress. During the 2022 National Election, he ran for senator but placed 24th.

He said the allies of the Marcos, particularly in Congress, are making efforts to expedite Cha-cha by ensuring victory through their numerical advantage.

He emphasized that proposed changes to the Constitution could directly impact every citizen, particularly due to economic revisions aimed at attracting foreign investors, potentially threatening provisions safeguarding Filipinos from foreign corporations.

In December 2023, Marcos announced that the government had initiated a study on potential amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution to attract increased foreign investment.

Colmenares particularly emphasized the dangers of the insertion of the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law” as it could mean that changes can be made as if legislators were passing an ordinary law.

"Private companies acquire a public utility and their main interest is of course profit and public service is just an afterthought," he said, adding that through Cha-cha, not only does it allow public utilities to be sold to private companies but to foreign private businesses.

He said public utilities include water, electricity, transportation, education, and communication.

Aside from the economic risks, Colmenares also said that included in some Cha-cha proposals is the term extensions proposal for the president and other local officials.