Chad Gammad denies breakup rumors with Apple David

LETRAN basketball player Chad Gammad denied the report circulating on social media that he and Apple David have broken up.

He described the report as “fake news” in a Facebook post Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.

Their relationship has been met with criticism and controversy because of their 15-year age gap.

However, they defended their relationship, saying that they are no longer children and are both mature enough to make their own decisions.

They confirmed their relationship in May during a TikTok live broadcast, a month after they started dating.

As of now, Apple has yet to react to the viral report claiming that she and Chad have broken up. / TRC