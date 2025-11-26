Chamber seeks global-standard Cebu masterplan

FOLLOWING the twin calamities that exposed infrastructure gaps, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) strongly suggests the creation of a Cebu masterplan aligned with global standards.

The proposal submitted to Central Visayas Regional Development Council-Infrastructure Development Committee on Nov. 20, 2025, detailed the chamber’s recommendations to safeguard the island province’s global competitiveness and allure as an investment destination while ensuring climate resilience as extreme weather events become more frequent.

The Philippines is currently facing a scandal involving “ghost” flood control projects, which refers to fraudulent schemes where funds for flood management are allegedly siphoned off through fake projects, substandard construction and kickbacks.

In Cebu, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro publicly questioned the effectiveness of over P26 billion in flood control projects, citing inspections that found many projects to be dubious.

CCCI is pushing for an expert-led review of Cebu’s existing and proposed infrastructure portfolio by a pool of foreign and local engineers, architects, urban planners, environmental specialists and economic planners.

Proposal

Under the proposal, the expert panel would conduct an independent audit of all infrastructure components, identify vulnerabilities and missed opportunities and recommend reforms based on international benchmarks used in cities such as Singapore, Penang and Busan. The resulting blueprint would be “actionable, future-proof and grounded in science,” CCCI said.

The chamber also outlined measures to improve governance and project execution, including opening public works to foreign contractors or joint ventures, requiring pre-approval of tenders by quantity surveyors and engineering firms, setting cost benchmarks and delivery milestones and mandating performance and advance-payment bonds.

It also encouraged the National Government to issue dedicated infrastructure bonds and extend uniform planning standards to local governments.

CCCI added that integrating Cebu’s masterplan review as a pilot for nationwide urban and regional planning reform could help unlock “trillions of pesos” in dormant or inefficiently used resources while boosting investor confidence through predictable, rules-based public spending.

Only four major infrastructure projects in recent decades have been completed on time, within budget and at international standards, according to CCCI. These are:

Cebu–Mactan Bridge 2 (1999 – Japanese contractor)

Fort San Pedro Car Underpass (2009–2011 – Japanese contractor)

Mactan Airport Terminal (2016–2018 – GMR–Megawide International Consortium)

Cebu–Mactan 3rd Bridge (Spanish contractor)

“These successes demonstrate what is possible when discipline, transparency and accountability are enforced… If Cebu and the Philippines are to regain their competitiveness, infrastructure development must be depoliticized, professionalized and placed under rigorous technical evaluation,” the chamber said. / KOC