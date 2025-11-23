Chamber seeks Israeli partnership to boost R&D push

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has invited the Israeli Embassy and Israeli tech firms to partner in developing its planned innovation hub, saying Israel’s strength in research and development could accelerate Cebu’s push to build a stronger innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at a dialogue with Israel’s Ambassador Dana Kursh on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, CCCI president Jay Yuvallos said the chamber is converting the second floor of its building into an innovation hub aimed at supporting startups, strengthening industry–academe links and positioning Cebu as a center for technology-driven growth.

“Across all industries, Israel is a leader in innovation. That is one of our main thrusts — developing an ecosystem for innovation,” Yuvallos said.

He cited Singapore’s rise as an R&D hub, noting how a single foreign research center eventually “overflowed to the whole community and ecosystem.”

Yuvallos said CCCI is pursuing the project aggressively and is “dreaming big,” stressing that a partnership with Israeli companies or the embassy would provide a “big boost” to Cebu’s innovation agenda.

“This is an invitation for the embassy or Israeli companies to be a partner of this innovation hub. Your comments actually make us more confident that we are on the right track,” he said. “We’d love to welcome whatever you want to bring, and we hope to reciprocate the energy and passion you’ve shown.”

He added that the chamber is ready to support Israel’s initiatives in Cebu and ensure that collaboration between Cebu and Israel “works on the ground.”

CCCI is set to open a P20-million Innovation and Startup Hub to accelerate local entrepreneurship and link Cebu’s innovators with global markets.

“This center will be Cebu’s home for startups,” Yuvallos said. “We’ll offer co-working spaces, free-flowing coffee, pitching areas and collaboration programs for

young entrepreneurs.”

This initiative complements the Philippine Innovation Awards and Filipinnovation Grants being implemented by the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, which also serves as the secretariat of the National Innovation Council.

Yuvallos said the chamber is raising an additional P15 million to complete the facility and is seeking partnerships from local firms, local governments and academic institutions.

“We call it an open innovation hub because creativity can come from anywhere,” he said.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro earlier welcomed the effort, saying innovation-led industries can diversify Cebu’s economy and generate high-value jobs.

“We have the talent,” she said. “What we need now is collaboration and vision.”

The new hub is expected to open within four months after groundbreaking, marking a major milestone in Cebu’s bid to become a startup capital of the Visayas. / KOC