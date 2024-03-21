Chan aims to sustain growth of Lapu-Lapu City’s GDP

AS LAPU-LAPU City ranked third in the list of areas outside Metro Manila with highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita in 2022, Mayor Junard Chan outlined programs and projects that aim to sustain the city’s GDP.

Lapu-Lapu City had a GDP per capita of P313,039 in 2022.

In a March 20, 2024 Facebook Live episode of SunStar’s Beyond the Headlines, Chan confirmed that Lapu-Lapu City sustained and surpassed the 2022 data, and even increased the city’s investors.

“Nasustain ang GDP. In fact, na increase pa nato ang mga investors to invest in our city. Daghan pa nadungag ani niya, mas napun-an pa ang investment. We’re hoping nga mausab ni by 2023 because of the development of the city, mas musaka pa ang maong rating tungod sa daghang misulod nga mga investors,” said Chan.

He presented several additional projects to improve the city's infrastructure and deal with important issues like flooding and traffic congestion.

One of the key projects in the pipeline is the construction of the Modern Expo Convention Center, which has been targeted to be completed before the 2025 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.

This privately held project by Mega World, which can hold 3,000 delegates, aims to establish Lapu-Lapu City as a top location for regional and global events and conventions. It is also set to showcase the city’s modern infrastructure and vibrant economy on the international stage, solidifying its position as a key player in the region's economic landscape.

Also included in the plans is the construction of a coastal road, which will traverse Mactan-Mandaue Bridge to Ibo, effectively easing traffic congestion in various barangays.

“Kining atong coastal road will start this year. Probably by mid this year, traverse from Mactan-Mandaue Bridge all the way to Ibo. These coastal roads can ease the traffic problem of Barangay Paho Pusok and Ibo all the way to Buwaya and Mactan. We will connect our coastal road to reclamation projects before my second term ends,” Chan said.

The City is also planning to build socialized housing buildings to prioritize the beautification of the coastal areas, in order to draw tourists, as well as to offer safe and secure housing for informal settlers and offer them relocation as a return.

Chan also stressed the Skyway Project, which he said will be commencing this year with the intention to reduce traffic from the airport to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

With plans for reclamation projects and the construction of a new five-floor city hall, Lapu-Lapu City is poised for continued growth and development.

“Since we don’t have space to expand, mao na ni through reclamation na once we are already passed the area clearance for our reclamation because we already approved 400 hectares of reclamation, this reclamation masunod na adto tanan. It’s a mixed use, it’s a tourist, it’s a commercial. Daghan mahimo na negosyo, daghan trabaho,” said Chan.

In the 2022 report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the City of Baguio claimed the first spot with a GDP per capita of P420,016, followed by Cagayan de Oro City with a P343,936.

Cebu City placed sixth with P293,426.

Chan attributed Lapu-Lapu City’s success to its sustained economic growth, which he said led to an increase in average incomes and a significant reduction in poverty levels. (Maria Anna Primero, BiPSU intern)