Chan blames politics for ‘fake’ photo

POLITICS “may” be behind the circulation of photos online showing Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan alongside Zhao Shouqi, allegedly wearing a consultant’s ID from the Office of the Mayor.

This was what Chan said after denying the authenticity of the photo, describing it as edited and part of a smear campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.

“Sayun kaayo pag-edit sa picture (It’s so easy to edit a photo). Di na tinuod (That’s a fake). Once again, di tinuod nga (it’s not true) we issued government IDs for consultants,” said Chan during a phone interview on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, emphasizing that no official identification cards had been issued to Zhao or any other foreign national under his administration.

Zhao was among the individuals arrested during a raid on a suspected Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, on Aug. 31.

Aside from Zhao, 168 other foreign nationals, including his son, were apprehended.

When asked about which part of the viral photo was edited, Chan could not pinpoint specifics but he pointed out that the ID Zhao was wearing was a fake.

He added that the timing of the circulation of the fake photo aligns with the approaching election season, suggesting that the move is politically motivated.

“Hapit naman gud ang election maong daghan nang gawas nga mga fake photos og unsa pa na diha,” Chan said, noting that many issues tend to emerge as elections draw near.

The City’s Public Information Office (PIO) also weighed in, with PIO officer Mark Anthony Bautista reiterating Chan’s statement that the circulating ID was fake.

“Mayor Chan has already clarified that the circulating ID on social media is fake, a claim that has been confirmed by the Human Resource Office. Now, with another photo of Mayor Ahong and Mr. Zhao making rounds, it appears to be an attempt to tarnish Mayor Ahong’s reputation, especially with the upcoming election approaching,” Bautista said in a text message to SunStar Cebu.

To further clarify the situation, Chan forwarded documents to SunStar Cebu, including a letter from the Lapu-Lapu City Bids and Awards Committee.

The letter states that the committee had neither received nor processed any request for consultancy services for Zhao from July 2019 to the present.

Additionally, a letter from the Sangguniang Panlungsod secretary confirmed that no resolution had been approved authorizing the mayor to enter into a consultancy contract with Zhao during the same period.

This is not the first time the mayor’s relationship with Zhao has been scrutinized.

In 2020, photos circulated online showing Chan thanking Zhao for donating computers to schools and police offices.

In a previous report by SunStar Cebu, Chan admitted to having met Zhao during his first term as mayor in 2019, when Zhao donated computers and provided free internet connection for a school in Barangay Pangan-an in Olango Island.

In the wake of the controversy, Chan clarified that the owner of the hotel resort raided on Aug. 31 had not applied for a legal Pogo license in the city.

An investigation is now underway, not only regarding the circulated photo but also to address previous incidents involving individuals posing as traffic enforcers using fake IDs.

Chan emphasized that authorities are also investigating cases where foreign nationals may have used fraudulent government-issued IDs.

He reiterated that no foreigner has been officially issued such identification cards by the City Government.

Chan said further reports have surfaced regarding additional suspected Pogo activities in the city, with claims of four more operations that are currently being investigated.

Though these operations seem to have temporarily stopped, Chan said investigations are ongoing and the media will be informed once there are concrete findings.

“So far, we’ve received reports that there are four suspected Pogos operating in the city,” Chan said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

However, he did not disclose the barangays involved, stating that investigations are still in progress.

The mayor vowed to ferret out any illegal Pogo operating in the city. / CAV