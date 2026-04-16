Chan calls for action vs alleged tourist scam in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU City Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan has called for immediate action following allegations that a group of men reportedly scammed tourists, charging excessive fees for transportation, island hopping activities, and food services.

Chan in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 16, 2026, raised concerns about the integrity of local tourism services and the potential damage such practices could cause to the area’s reputation.

The local lawmaker stressed that both the City Government and private tourism stakeholders have been working hard to attract visitors, and incidents like this could undermine those efforts.

“Grabe kapataas sa singil sa transportation, sa island hopping ug sa pagkaon. Di mahimo ni ilang gibuhat (Charges for transportation, island hopping, and food were excessively high. What they did is unacceptable),” said Chan.

The video was uploaded by a tourist who claimed to have been overcharged during the visit.

Chan urged anyone who could identify the men involved to come forward and assist in reporting them.

In a stern message directed at the alleged perpetrators, the following individuals are encouraged to voluntarily surrender and face the consequences of their actions. (DPC)