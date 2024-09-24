Chan confirms conclusion of Lapu Pogo probe

(I already said that no illegal activity will ever last in our city. I will never tolerate illegal activities. If you engage in anything illegal, I'm your [number one enemy].)

Chan also addressed the issue that was used against him, saying it was “politically” motivated, with false stories being spread, especially with the upcoming elections.

“Mailhan ra na nato ug masabtan ra na sa tanan kung ngano inyo nang nabuhat inig kasugod sa filing sa October 1 hangtod sa October 8,” Chan said.

(We will know and everyone will understand why this is happening once the filing begins from October 1 to October 8.)

“Buot pasabot, bunga ra ning tanan sa inyung pamulitika sama sa inyung pagsuway og file og duha ka kaso sa miaging eleksyon nga wala gayud milampos butang nga di ta angay mahadlok kay kahibaw man ta nga wala tay sala,” he added.

(This means that all of this is just politically motivated, like your attempt to file two cases in the previous election that did not succeed. There's nothing we should fear because we know we did nothing wrong.) (DPC)