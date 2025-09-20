Chan defends ‘Ahong Cares’ footpath

FOLLOWING public criticisms over the donation of footpaths in a private subdivision in Lapu-Lapu City, Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said no government funds were used for the initiative.

The footpaths, which bear an engraved message “Ahong Cares,” received backlash after a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, went viral, initially garnering over 35,000 likes, 1,250 comments and 6,761 shares.

Chan, in an interview, said the “Ahong Cares” initiative is part of a long-standing advocacy he started back in 2013, when he was still barangay captain.

He said many private groups expressed their support and willingness to assist in creating more footpaths in the interior areas.

Chan said the funding came entirely from his personal expense and the footpaths were a request of a homeowners’ association officer of the private subdivision to help residents cross safely without getting wet.

While he acknowledged that the donation is merely a “band-aid solution” to the area’s flood problem, he explained that government funds cannot be used for projects on private property.

In his first term, the lawmaker has pledged to prioritize major drainage and outfall upgrades by 2026, identifying eight flood-prone areas for improvement.

He vowed to address the flooding problems in the city by the end of his congressional term in 2028. / DPC