Chan eyes infrastructure, health in 2027 budget

CLIMATE adaptation, public infrastructure, healthcare, education and digital services are among the priorities in the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 budget.

The priorities were outlined by Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan during her keynote speech at the City Government’s first Budget Forum 2026 on Friday, July 3, as local officials formally began preparing next year’s spending plan.

Chan said the annual budget should serve as a roadmap for development programs while ensuring public funds are used effectively.

“The quality of our budget will be measured by the results it delivers. Every appropriation represents the trust placed upon us by the Oponganon people,” Chan said.

Budget priorities

Among the projects identified for funding are the installation of solar power systems in government buildings, the expansion of solar-powered streetlights, flood control projects, road improvements and measures to strengthen Lapu-Lapu City’s disaster preparedness.

The mayor also said the City Government plans to continue investing in digital governance, public health services, education, sports, tourism, job creation and social welfare.

She added that the P20 rice program for vulnerable sectors will continue under the City Government’s assistance programs.

Chan urged all departments to submit practical and responsive programs that address residents’ needs while supporting the City’s long-term development goals.

Fiscal discipline

She also called on departments to exercise “fiscal discipline,” saying proposed expenditures must be necessary, strategically planned and deliver meaningful public service.

The forum brought together members of the Local Finance Committee, department heads and other city officials to identify funding priorities and align agency proposals with the City’s Executive and Legislative Agenda. / DPC