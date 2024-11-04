Chan files raps vs. ‘Kamatuoran sa Opon’ FB admin

THE administrator of the Facebook page “Kamatuoran sa Opon” has been charged with five counts of cyberlibel for allegedly maligning Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The charges against Humprey Elvira were filed before the prosecutor’s office.

Chan said in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, that he filed cases against Elvira for violating Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

In the complaint Chan filed last Oct. 31, he accused Elvira of posting “malicious and libelous” content directed at him on the Facebook page.

The posts were “malicious, false, defamatory and libelous,” which Chan said have caused “dishonor, discredit and contempt” toward him both personally and in his job as mayor.

Chan did not provide a complete copy of his complaint to reporters.

He said the five counts of cyberlibel were just the beginning, revealing that his legal team is currently reviewing an additional 15 counts that may be filed against Elvira.

Open to criticism

Chan clarified that he is open to criticism, acknowledging it as part of his role; however, he said Elvira’s attacks had become “personal and below the belt.”

“I accept constructive criticism; I have no problem with that. We are not perfect, and if we make mistakes, I am prepared to correct them. But personal and below-the-belt criticism crosses the line,” Chan said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Chan said that, five months ago, he arranged a three-hour discussion with Elvira through a mutual friend to address his concerns.

“No holds barred, I answered all his questions and concerns. But nothing changed,” he said.

Despite this, Chan said Elvira continued to attack him on Facebook.

Chan said Elvira’s actions might be politically motivated, revealing that Elvira, once a supporter, shifted his stance after the start of Chan’s second term in 2022. That same year, Elvira was a complainant in a plunder case filed against him.

Chan added that Elvira ran unsuccessfully for city councilor in 2022 and for a position in Barangay Canjulao in the barangay elections in 2023.

Not mentioning any name, Chan believed that an opposition politician might be backing Elvira.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Elvira for a statement through his Facebook page on Monday but had not received a response at the time of writing. / DPC