Chan Funds Incentives for Lapu-Lapu Athletes

MORE than P250,000 in cash incentives were given on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, to eight Lapu-Lapu City student-athletes who won medals at the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa.

The incentives were taken out from Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s pocket as the City Council still has to approve the budget for the incentives.

During a livestream on his Facebook page Wednesday, Chan announced the incentive structure: P30,000 for gold, P20,000 for silver, and P10,000 for bronze medals.

Student-athletes who received incentives were Asia Abucay Paraase, Troy Nathaniel Abing, Kent Carlo Icot, Shalmer Augusto, Athena Kate Sapio, Jane Paller, Amber Joy Notarte, and Cedric Ziolo.

Paraase received the highest reward of P60,000 for winning two gold medals in athletics events.

At the Palarong Pambansa, Paraase won the gold medal in the girls’ secondary 3,000-meter run event.

She clocked a personal-best time of 10 minutes and 26 seconds to claim the first gold medal for host region Central Visayas.

In the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, Paraase won a silver medal in her event.

She later won in the 1,500-meter run event on Sunday, July 14.

Paraase, a student at Pajo National High School, was the first athlete who won the first gold for Central Visayas.

Abing earned P50,000 for his gold and silver medals in arnis competitions.

Other recipients included Icot and Augusto, who each received P20,000 for their silver medal in synchronized double weapon anyo.

Sapio, Paller, and Notarte were awarded P90,000 collectively for their performance in synchronized sword and dagger anyo.

Ziolo received P10,000 for his bronze medal in table tennis.

During a courtesy call, Chan congratulated the athletes, coaches, and parents for bringing honor to the city.

He presented certificates of appreciation along with cash rewards.

Central Visayas placed fifth overall in the 64th Palarong Pambansa, with the National Capital Region maintaining its top position from the previous year.

The next Palarong Pambansa is set to be hosted by Ilocos Norte in 2025. / DPC