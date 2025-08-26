Chan issues alert vs scammer

LAPU-LAPU City Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan has issued a public warning regarding a scammer who recently defrauded a hotel in the city after posing as a city tourism staff member.

The hotel was defrauded out of P5,000 in cash and services after the scammer, using Chan’s name, requested a function room and meals for a purported visitor.

The scammer claimed Chan had a visitor at the airport needing a function room and meals; and later asked for P5,000 via an online wallet app.

The hotel staff, believing the request really came from Chan, sent the money.

“We are calling on all establishments in the city to be aware that Cong. Ahong never places advance orders or asks for GCash load,” said Chan in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“If anyone claims otherwise, it’s a scam. I do not ask for GCash nor make advance orders at restaurants,” Chan added on his Facebook page last Friday, August 22, 2025.

Chan clarified that his office does not make such requests over the phone; but instead, sends staff with proper identification.

An investigation is underway to identify the individual with local police working to trace the suspect through the phone number used by the scammer.

However, Chan said the number used by the unidentified male caller is unregistered and no longer accessible. / DPC