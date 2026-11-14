Chan: Minimal Asean traffic woes

LAPU-LAPU City expects minimal traffic disruption during the upcoming Asean intellectual property meetings, with only around 100 delegates expected to attend the six-day gathering from Nov. 15 to 20, 2026.

In an interview, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said the City Government has already held coordination meetings with concerned agencies to prepare for the gathering, which will involve vice ministers and other

government officials.

She said traffic conditions are expected to remain largely normal, with security and traffic personnel continuing to monitor Barangay Punta Engaño, where the participants are expected to stay.

“Things are expected to be more controlled, with fewer anticipated disruptions,” Chan said in Cebuano.

Lapu-Lapu City will host the 80th Asean Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation Meeting and Related Meetings.

The six-day gathering is expected to bring together heads of intellectual property offices, government officials and representatives from Asean member states to discuss intellectual property concerns and strengthen regional cooperation.

The meetings follow Lapu-Lapu City’s hosting of the 20th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 13th ADMM-Plus in October, which brought together defense

officials from Asean member states and dialogue partners.

Meanwhile, Chan said she will travel to Manila on Nov. 17 and 18 to attend an Asean-related event and her graduation from the Asia Pacific Mayors Academy, an online study program.

She said attention will be focused on the capital as the Asean-related engagements coincide with the 49th Asean Summit.

The 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits will be held in Manila from Nov. 14 to 17, bringing together leaders of Asean member states and dialogue partners to discuss regional and international concerns.

The main leaders’ meetings are scheduled from Nov. 15 to 17, while related summits with dialogue partners will take place on Nov. 16 and 17.

The Philippines is hosting the summit under its 2026 Asean chairship, with the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together.” / DPC