Chan orders probe into AICS reports in Olango

LAPU-LAPU City Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan announced that an investigation has been launched following reports concerning the implementation of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program in Olango Island.

Chan in a public statement on Monday, April 13, 2026, said his office received several reports last week regarding the aid program, prompting immediate action to verify the claims.

The concerns involve alleged issues in the handling and release of aid under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) program.

The AICS program, implemented by the DSWD, provides financial and material assistance to individuals facing crisis situations.

Findings are expected to be posted on his Facebook page. (DPC)