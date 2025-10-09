Chan prioritizes health, education, economy, environment in agenda

AFTER 100 days in office, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan has outlined a governance agenda focused on transforming Lapu-Lapu into a “City of Service,” prioritizing expansions in health, education, environment, and economic development.

Since assuming office on June 30, 2025, Chan has introduced several governance reforms aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and inclusiveness in all barangays.

Among the early measures was the enforcement of a drug-free workplace policy, which includes random drug testing across government offices and a ban on online gambling among city employees.

According to reports, at least 15 personnel have tested positive for drug use since July, following surprise testing operations conducted by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention.

Lapu-Lapu also became one of the first local government units (LGU) in the country to activate the 911 emergency hotline system, expanding access to critical emergency services.

Island services, healthcare

To bring government services closer to remote communities, the City Government upgraded the Mini City Hall in Olango Island into a one-stop hub that houses the Public Employment Service Office (Peso), City Social Welfare and Development Office, Office of the Congressman and City Health Services. Civil registry services have also been made available to island residents.

In terms of healthcare access, the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital opened its Eye Center on Wednesday, Oct. 8, offering free cataract surgeries to residents.

Through the facility, specialized eye care services will become more accessible, allowing residents to receive consultations and surgeries without having to travel far.

She also extended the Animal Bite Treatment Center’s daily operations to include weekends and holidays, aiming to reduce congestion caused by the high volume of animal bite cases.

Economy

The City Government, through Peso, has hosted multiple Mega Job Fairs across Lapu-Lapu City that drew thousands of jobseekers, local companies, overseas recruiters and locators.

Livelihood grants have also been awarded to cooperatives and solo parent groups, in line with the City’s inclusive development agenda.

The establishment of the Lapu-Lapu City Chamber of Commerce signaled a move to enhance collaboration between the business community and the LGU.

Education, environment

On the education front, the City Government launched the Lapu-Lapu Scholarship Fair 2025, built partnerships with schools and universities and expanded the Alternative Learning System and community-based training programs.

In terms of environmental protection, Chan has directed all City Hall departments to reduce the use of disposable plastics in meetings, events and daily operations. She also mandated the repurposing of used tarpaulins into reusable bags. / DPC