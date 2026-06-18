Chan unveils new City Hall, complex plans

A NEW five- to eight-story City Hall building and a modernized government complex are set to rise in Lapu-Lapu City, with construction targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan announced during the city’s 65th Charter Day celebration on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The celebration was further elevated by a major announcement from the National Government, revealing that the Office of the President will grant P200,000 to each barangay to directly support local community development.

In her speech, Chan honored local workers and residents, calling them the true backbone and driving force behind the city’s continuous progress.

Reflecting on major milestones, Chan cited the success of the city’s fully LGU-funded comprehensive housing initiative and the major upgrades to medical equipment at both the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital and Santa Rosa Community Hospital.

She also commended the community for the successful hosting of the Asean Summit earlier this year and for the launch of the OneLapuLapu app.

As part of the Charter Day festivities, the City Government distributed cash incentives to its employees. Regular and casual workers received P3,000 each, while job order personnel were given P2,500.

The celebration culminated with a Taxpayers’ Night later in the evening, where individuals, organizations, and stakeholders were recognized by the City Government for their contributions to the city’s growth and development. / Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa and Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU