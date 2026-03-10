Chan urges public to report fare hikes

AMID rising fuel prices, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan has urged the public to report van-for-hire (V-hire) and bus drivers implementing unauthorized fare increases.

Commuters are encouraged to submit the plate numbers of violating vehicles so authorities can take appropriate action.

The mayor stressed that transport operators must wait for an official tariff adjustment from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) before raising fares.

The announcement follows reports that some public utility vehicles have already increased fares despite the absence of an official LTFRB adjustment.

While acknowledging that rising fuel costs may necessitate fare adjustments, Chan emphasized that proper procedures must be observed.

“Dili maayo nga mag-una ta sa pagpasaka sa pletehan nga wala pay taripa kay luoy intawon ang mga commuters (It’s not right to raise fares before there’s an approved rate because the commuters would really suffer),” she said.

The mayor reminded that only the LTFRB is authorized to approve and implement fare increases and that operators must wait for the official tariff issuance.

Commuters are again urged to report the plate numbers of vehicles involved so authorities can take action. / DPC