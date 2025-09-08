Chan vows to solve flooding in 3 years

AMID recurring flooding issues in Lapu-Lapu City, Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan has announced that eight of the district’s most flood-prone areas will be prioritized for major drainage upgrades in the 2026 budget.

Chan vowed that before the end of his congressional term in 2028, he would have already resolved the flooding problems in the following vulnerable areas:

Near a gas station along New Sangi Road, Barangay Pajo; close to a gas station on Maximo Patalinghug Jr. Ave., Barangay Basak; in front of Cebu Light Industrial Park, Barangay Basak; along General Aviation Rd., Kandingan; Saac Wet Market on Basak-Kagudoy-Bankal-Buaya Road; near an outlet mall along M.L. Quezon National Highway, Barangay Mactan; close to a hospital on Humay-Humay Road; and along the Opon-Airport-Sangi Road near the Mactan Electric Company.

Chan in an interview on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 said these flood-prone areas have already been included in the 2026 budget, with plans to connect drainage projects to outfalls.

He said the engineering department must ensure that no drainage system is built without a proper outfall.

Chan added that six outfalls, each with its own sewage treatment plant, have been identified in Barangays Bankal, Poblacion, and Pajo.

Design

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Government has advised the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to use box culverts in the drainage system.

Chan said he prefers this type of drainage design because it is easier to clean and maintain.

He also said traditional culverts are more difficult to manage, especially with the newer technology, such as plastic pipes that are about 12 meters long.

While he did not disclose the estimated total cost of the projects, Chan assured that necessary funds will be allocated to address the flooding issues. The 2026 budget has yet to be approved.

He sought the understanding of all motorists affected by the constant flooding in these areas.

“Rest assured, we will resolve this problem. I still have three years as a congressman, and I’m confident that every year, these flood-prone areas will be allocated the necessary budget,” said Chan in Cebuano. / DPC