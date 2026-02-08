Chang confirms engagement plans with Napolcom chief

NATIONAL Police Commission (Napolcom) chief Atty. Ralph Calinisan confirmed that he has formally asked for the hand of dancer-actress Dawn Chang in Australia.

Chang rose to popularity after joining “Pinoy Big Brother: 737” in 2015.

In an interview published by Pep.ph, Calinisan said they are planning to get married in December 2026, although he noted that a formal proposal still needs to happen.

“So, we are planning to get married in December. Of course, I still need to propose formally to Dawn. We will get there,” he said.

During Chang’s 37th birthday celebration on Feb. 3, Calinisan revealed that they have been together for nearly five years.

In his birthday message, he thanked Chang for her patience and understanding, citing the demands of his public service work.

“I know I have many shortcomings because of my job. Thank you for understanding. I love you and I will support your craft and your sport,” he wrote. / TRC