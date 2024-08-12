CHANGAN Auto expands in Cebu, brings smart mobility to Visayas

In a strategic move to enhance its presence and cater to the growing demand for smart mobility solutions in the Visayas, CHANGAN Auto inaugurated its latest dealership in Cebu City. Officially opening its doors on July 10, 2024, the new facility offers Cebuanos access to the brand’s innovative and diverse vehicle lineup.

Situated on Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, the dealership is designed to showcase a range of CHANGAN’s sedans and SUVs, catering to various customer needs and budgets. The lineup includes the affordable Alsvin and CS15, the feature-packed CS35 PLUS and CS55 PLUS, the family-oriented X7 PLUS, and the premium UNI-T and UNI-K SUVs.

To ensure a seamless ownership experience, the facility is equipped with a comprehensive After-Sales Department staffed by certified service technicians. This department offers a full range of services including maintenance, repairs, and access to genuine CHANGAN parts and accessories, making vehicle ownership in Cebu convenient and worry-free.

The grand opening event was graced by several key executives, including Kenneth Huan, executive vice president and treasurer of Global Star Motors; Alex Hammet, managing director of Inchcape South Asia and Pacific; Hans Christian Villamor, general sales and marketing manager of CHANGAN Auto, Global Star Motors; and Ritchelle Selma, chief operating officer of Global Star Motors. Their presence underscored the importance of this new dealership in CHANGAN’s regional strategy.

The new Cebu dealership is operated by Global Star Motors Corporation (GSMC), which holds exclusive dealership rights for CHANGAN in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, under Inchcape Philippines. Established in 2014 with its headquarters in Cebu City, GSMC has built a reputation for delivering luxury and premium automotive brands to the provincial market.

This opening is part of a broader expansion strategy by GSMC, following the successful launches of CHANGAN facilities in Tagbilaran, Tacloban, and now Cebu. The company plans to continue this momentum with new branches in Dumaguete, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao set to open later this year.

