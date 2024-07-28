Changing academic calendars

In this age of climate change, it looks like it’s hell or high water when it comes to our weather. There seems to be no “in-between” anymore. This has affected a lot of our daily activities, such as agriculture and tourism, as well as the simple tasks of going to work and school.
At the height of the scintillating temperatures and record-breaking heat indexes during the second half of this year, students had a hard time doing their academic tasks in oven-like environments of their classrooms. Even the trip to school has become dangerous with the risk of dehydration and heat stroke. These conditions prompted the government and education leaders to think about moving the start of the academic year back to its original schedule in June. For them, this would largely solve the problem of class cancellations due to unfavorable weather conditions. But is this the ultimate answer? SunStar asked its young readers if a change in the academic calendar would address the issues of student learning in the midst of scorching weather.
Gio Norbert Dungca, 26, architect
While moving the academic calendar to avoid the hottest months in the year could alleviate related in-person learning issues, it would also mean dealing with the challenges of the rainy season. There should be a comprehensive evaluation considering both weather conditions and educational logistics to determine if such change would be beneficial to students and teachers.
Darlin Allysa Caspe, architecture graduate
I do not think that changing the academic calendar will adequately address the problems caused by the extreme weather; in my opinion, the challenges which this issue causes are inevitable. Whether it’s sunny or rainy, there are still nuisances: fighting the intense heat, power outage brought on by heavy rain, and suspension of classes. Changing the way classes are conducted may be a more effective way to minimize the difficulties this problem causes.
Christine Octoso, art teacher/freelance visual artist
I think it would be better if the school calendar was back to normal, closing in March and opening in June or July. This is due to the fact that April and May are the hottest months in the Philippines, making them ideal for summer breaks, while June marks the beginning of the cold months, making it better to start the opening of classes.
Michael Jhaye Jordan, 22, entrepreneur/Mister International Philippines, Mandaue 2023
Absolutely, a shift in the academic calendar can mitigate the interruptions caused by extreme weather, ensuring smoother and more consistent learning experiences. By aligning the school year with more favorable weather patterns, students and educators can focus better and achieve more.
Mark Dave Pillazo, architecture student (CIT-U)
Shifting the academic calendar won’t work, especially because extreme weather has varied impacts all year round: high temperatures during the dry season and typhoons and flooding during the rainy season. We just need to adapt to these conditions, like effective flexible and hybrid learning methods, climate-adaptive classrooms and resilient infrastructure.