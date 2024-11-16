Chan's critic faces more criminal charges

A VOCAL critic of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Humprey Elvira is now facing 10 cybercrime complaints under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

On Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, Chan’s legal counsel, Jorge Esparagoza, filed five additional complaints on behalf of the mayor, Canjulao Barangay Captain Rufo Bering, and City Hall employee Louie de los Santos. These new complaints follow five earlier cases filed on Oct. 31.

The allegations range from cyber libel and slander to grave threats, all involving statements and posts allegedly made by Elvira on his Facebook page, “Kamatuoran sa Opon.”

Chan filed a cyber libel complaint about the Facebook posts made on Elvira’s Facebook page in October 2024.

These posts reportedly contained defamatory and malicious content that aimed to discredit the city mayor.

“That, malicious and/or libelous imputations were directed against him through a computer system, more specifically, through a public post found on a Facebook page “Kamatuoran sa Opon” which are utterly false and defamatory, and maliciously and publicly posted on Sept. 13, 2024, against him,” the complaint reads.

Meanwhile, Bering lodged four complaints, including two counts of cyber libel, one count of slander, and one additional cyber libel case under the Cybercrime Law.

These charges were based on posts dating back to June 2024 and an allegedly defamatory live video posted on the Facebook page.

“That, the aforesaid malicious, false, defamatory and public utterances made orally by Humprey Elvira, was made in a video posted on the said Facebook page

“Kamatuoran sa Opon” had caused dishonor, discredit, or contempt upon his person and as the incumbent punong barangay,” the complaint reads.

De los Santos, a City Hall employee, filed a grave threats complaint linked to posts made on Nov. 14, 2023. These posts reportedly included statements that caused De los Santos to fear for his life and safety.

According to Chan’s legal team, the complaints highlight a consistent pattern of “utterly false, malicious, and defamatory statements” made by Elvira on social media.

The posts, widely shared online, allegedly attacked the reputations of government officials and caused public humiliation.

The complaints against Elvira fall under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which seeks to define and penalize various cyber-related offenses.

Under Section 4(c)(4) of the law, libel committed through a computer system is classified as a cybercrime.

The act further emphasizes in Section 6 that crimes committed using information and communication technologies incur penalties one degree higher than their traditional counterparts.

Slander, as cited in Bering’s case, is covered under Article 358 of the Revised Penal Code.

When committed through digital platforms, however, it becomes a cyber-related offense subject to harsher penalties under RA 10175.

Additionally, grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code have similarly been elevated due to their alleged commission through online platforms, underscoring the severe implications of using social media as a means to intimidate or harm others.

Elvira, identified as the administrator of “Kamatuoran sa Opon,” and a tattoo artist has long been a vocal critic of the Lapu-Lapu City government, often using his platform to air grievances and challenge public officials. / CAV