Chappell Roan addresses backlash over fan encounter in Brazil

POP singer Chappell Roan clarified she “does not hate children” after footballer Jorginho claimed his wife and daughter had a distressing encounter with a security guard at a São Paulo hotel during Lollapalooza.

Jorginho said his daughter smiled at Roan in passing, but a security guard allegedly approached them aggressively, accusing the child of being disrespectful. He criticized the treatment, emphasizing the importance of fans.

Roan responded in a video, saying she was unaware of the incident and did not call for security. She apologized to the family, expressing sadness over the misunderstanding.

Rio de Janeiro’s mayor has since backed Jorginho and suggested banning Roan from performing in the city. (NPG)