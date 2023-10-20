Charges vs. Tomas O, Gokongweis dropped

THE Office of the Ombudsman has dropped the administrative and criminal charges filed against former mayor Tomas Osmeña and some former and current Cebu City Government officials, as well as private respondents from the Gokongwei group, over the City Government’s joint venture agreement for the development of an integrated resort in the South Road Properties, of which the present Nustar Resort and Casino is now a part.

In a joint resolution dated January 25, 2023, Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer II Rhyan Pañales cited lack of probable cause for the dismissal of the criminal complaint filed by Crisologo Saavedra Jr. against then mayor Osmeña, then Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) members Margarita Osmeña, Dave Tumulak, Sisinio Andales, Alvin Arcilla and Eugenio Gabuya Jr.; and incumbent SP members Gerry Guardo, Joy Augustus Young, Mary Ann de los Santos and Franklin Ong; and private individuals from Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI): president Frederick Go and board directors Lance Gokongwei, James Go, Robina Gokongwei-Pe and Patrick Henry Go.

The administrative complaint for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and conduct unbecoming of a public official against the public officials was dismissed for lack of substantial evidence.

The complaints were filed on January 9, 2019, and docketed on April 29, 2022.

The complaints alleged that the key officials allowed the City Government of Cebu to enter into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with UHRI, despite UHRI lacking technical and financial capabilities and experience.

According to the resolution, Saavedra also said the JVA was grossly disadvantageous to the City as the City would be “giving away ownership of its land worth P10 billion to UHRI in exchange for a measly 10 percent share in profits.”

The criminal complaints filed were for violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, in particular:

Section 3 (e), which refers to public officials, with evident partiality or bad faith, causing undue injury to any party, including the government, or providing unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference to a private party while performing their duties; and

Section 3 (g), which refers to public officers entering into contracts or transactions, on behalf of the government, that are clearly and significantly disadvantageous to the government, regardless of personal profit.

Reactions

Amando Virgil Ligutan, counsel of former mayor Tomas and former city councilor Margarita Osmeña welcomed the dismissal of the complaints.

“This is a testament to the truism that there is not a whiff of corruption under the Tomas Osmeña administration. Zero,” he said Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

On the same day, Saavedra told SunStar Cebu that he had yet to receive a copy of the Ombudsman’s joint resolution dismissing the criminal and administrative complaints against the respondents.

He said he would speak with his lawyer to consider filing a motion for reconsideration.

Saavadra argued that his main concern regarding the joint venture agreement (JVA) was the technical qualifications and experience of the contractor involved, and not its financial capabilities.

“Financially of course, they are qualified, that I never questioned,” Saavedra said.

However he said that the Office of the Ombudsman, even though it was stipulated in the case narrative, never discussed the issue of the track record.

He said that under City Ordinance 2154, UHRI should have been disqualified from the outset from entering into a JVA with Cebu City.

CO 2154, IV states that the prospective JV partner must meet certain technical requirements, which include having completed a similar project within a specific period and costing at least 75 percent of the JV activity subject of the selection process, and it should provide information about its ongoing and completed similar contracts.

“When you enter into a contract, the requirement is, you have to present a license. If you look into the license of Nustar, it is a new license,” Saavedra said.

“How can you possibly proceed with the contract and approve it when it is null and void from the beginning? That’s ab initio (from the beginning),” Saavedra added.

Moot

In an Office Order dated May 24, 2022, the Office of the Ombudsman requested that the respondents submit their counter-affidavits and any controverting evidence.

In their defense, the respondents said the issues raised by Saavedra on UHRI’s technical and financial capabilities were moot because the project already started commercial operations on April 17, 2022, and UHRI opened Nustar Resort and Casino and dining options in the resort complex on May 8, 2022.

They added that the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 had also resolved the same issues, dismissing the petition for lack of merit on Jan. 20, 2019, as it upheld the validity of the April 24, 2013 SP Resolution allowing the mayor to enter the JVA between the City Government of Cebu and UHRI, as well as determined that UHRI, as part of the Gokongwei Group of Companies, had the necessary technical and financial capabilities to undertake the billion-peso integrated resort project.

On UHRI’s technical and financial capabilities, they also argued that UHRI is part of the Gokongwei Group of Companies which is the holding firm of the conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc., among whose core businesses is multi-format property developer Robinsons Land Corp.

The Court noted that UHRI largely met the eligibility requirements, aligning with the ordinance’s primary purpose, even if not precisely as specified. The Court stressed that there were no legal barriers for the Cebu City legislative body to adapt its guidelines to address unforeseen circumstances not considered when the ordinance was enacted.

The respondents further said no unwarranted benefits were granted to UHRI as its unsolicited proposal was subjected to a Swiss Challenge to allow other interested parties to send comparative proposals in 2018, although no competing proposals came in.

Everything to gain

They added that the JVA was not grossly disadvantageous to the City Government, citing the RTC Branch 23 of Cebu City’s decision in January 2019 that “the City had everything to gain and nothing to lose in the arrangement” as the ownership of the idle land contributed by the City would remain with the City and that the improvements to be introduced to the land by UHRI would be the City’s after the term of the JVA expired.

The respondents said that under the JVA, the Cebu City Government would receive as share in the revenues of the project: (a) 10 percent of the gross real estate rental revenues from the rental lease of spaces in the commercial/shopping center and the parking slots; (b) 10 percent of the gross real estate rental revenues from the wholesale lease of the gross bare-shell spaces in the integrated resort; (c) 15 percent of the gross real estate rental revenues from the wholesale lease of the gross bare-shell spaces in the casino facility, and (d) 10 percent of the gross real estate rental revenue from the wholesale lease of the gross bare-shell spaces in the hotels, if the hotels are leased to a hotel operator.

In addition, UHRI would also pay the City Government P1 million a month, as assistance for the SRP during the project’s construction.

With the above arrangements in the JVA making it improbable for the City of Cebu to be disadvantaged, the Ombudsman said the charge for violation of Sections 3(g) and 3(e) of RA 3019 were thus without merit.

The administrative charges against the public officials were dropped, as the Ombudsman said when they allowed then mayor Osmeña to enter into a JVA with UHRI, they were merely acting in line with their official duties as Cebu City public officials.