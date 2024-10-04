CHARISCON draws over 2k devotees to Cebu

DESPITE the distance and financial challenges, two youth devotees from Capiz in Western Visayas flew to Cebu to join thousands of faithful at the first Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service Convention Philippines (Chariscon), set for Oct. 4-6, 2024.

Glydel Santiago and Andrea Alvarado, both in their mid-20s and members of The Lord is Here prayer community in President Roxas, Capiz, were among the thousands attending Chariscon 2024, formerly known as the National Convention for the Charismatic Renewal.

In an interview on Friday, Oct. 4, Santiago and Alvarado expressed their excitement for the enriching activities and talks scheduled during the three-day event at the IEC Convention Center in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Santiago said this “rare” experience offers an opportunity to bring valuable lessons back to the youth in Capiz.

“Seguro isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit po ako nandito ay yung para po mas ma-enhance ko pa yung sarili ko at tsaka ma explore ko pa yung ano pa yun dapat pang gawin, especially po na sa isang community at yung makakatulong po sa mga kabataan katulad ko rin po na mas mapalapit ko pa yung sarili ko sa Panginoon po,” Santiago told SunStar Cebu.

(I think one of the reasons I’m here is so I can further improve myself and explore more of the things I used to do, especially in a community setting. I want to help young people like me and bring myself closer to the Lord),” Santiago said when asked about their experience.

Santiago and Alvarado sought sponsors to cover their registration fees, accommodation, and other expenses, though they personally paid for their plane tickets.

‘One mission’

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, in a statement, said he hopes that the gathering will serve as a celebration of faith to communities.

“Our theme ‘One CHARIS, One MISSION’ is a calling for unity and mission. May you return home empowered with the fire of the Spirit for Mission, ready to spread the good news and transform the world,” the prelate said.

On April 27, 2016, the Holy Father, Pope Francis, appointed a commission responsible for the creation of a new single service for all expressions of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. On May 29, 2017, the Constitutive Act of Charis was signed in Rome.

Meanwhile, around 2,000 Charismatic group members registered to participate in the Chariscon 2024, said Fe Barino, Charis Philippines

national director.

Charis, according to Barino, is “the international service organism for all expressions of Catholic Charismatic Renewal, a current of grace whose appearance in the Catholic Church in 1967 came as a fruit of the Second Vatican Council.”

“This conference now is the first conference under the name Charis,” said Barino.

The Chariscon is hosted by the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals, according to Barino. / CDF