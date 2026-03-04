Cebu

Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Saint Mleux hold civil wedding

CHARLES Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux confirmed their marriage on March 2, sharing images from their civil ceremony held Feb. 28 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The Ferrari driver announced on social media that the couple has completed the first part of their wedding celebration, noting that a second event with close family and friends is planned for next year. Photos posted online showed the pair departing in a red vintage Ferrari alongside their dachshund, Leo.

For the ceremony, Alexandra wore a custom gown by Paolo Sebastian, described as a Chantilly lace fishtail design with floral and butterfly embellishments. She accessorized with jewelry from Graff, with hair styled by Laurie Zanoletti and makeup by Amalia Sarbut. Family members in attendance included Leclerc’s brothers Arthur and Lorenzo and their mother Pascale. The ceremony featured white floral arrangements and a multi-layered cake topped with a miniature figure of their dog, who also appeared at the event wearing a tuxedo. / AYP

