Charlie Puth releases fourth album, announces world tour

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has released his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!, ahead of his upcoming global tour.

The album, released under Atlantic Records, marks a more personal direction for the artist, who said the project reflects a deeper exploration of his identity and experiences.

“I had to take a closer look at myself to make this record,” Puth said, noting that previous releases focused more on the music than his personal story.

The album draws sonic influence from artists such as Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Philip Bailey, while incorporating analog elements like the Yamaha CP70 piano.

Puth collaborated with producer BloodPop, whom he credited for pushing him toward new creative directions and more vulnerable songwriting.

One of the album’s key tracks, “Sideways,” features Coco Jones and was recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Other collaborations include “Love in Exile,” featuring Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, as well as “Until It Happens to You,” which incorporates spoken-word elements from Jeff Goldblum.

The artist is set to begin the WHATEVER’S CLEVER! World Tour on April 22, 2026, at Viejas Arena in San Diego, followed by European dates in June and July.

Puth said the album represents a return to his core identity as an artist.

“These are real songs,” he said. “This is finally me.” / PR