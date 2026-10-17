Charlie Puth returns to PH after 10 years, promises more visits

AMERICAN singer-songwriter and musician Charlie Puth brought his hit songs to Filipino fans as he performed at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Oct. 14, as part of his “Whatever’s Clever” world tour.

Puth opened up about his long-awaited return to the Philippines, acknowledging the Filipino fans who have supported his music since the beginning. He apologized for taking 10 years to return to the country, noting how much had changed since his last visit.

Between performances, Puth gave fans a glimpse into his songwriting process, explaining how hit melodies sometimes come to him unexpectedly. He said he acts on these ideas quickly before they disappear, repeatedly playing and experimenting with different sounds until he finds the rhythm that feels right.

Puth performed “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” which he revealed he wrote in the Philippines, drawing enthusiastic sing-alongs from the crowd. Fans also joined him in singing “Attention.” He also performed newer tracks, including “Home,” “Changes,” “Beat Yourself Up” and “Cry” from his latest album.

As the show neared its conclusion, Puth performed “One Call Away,” giving fans another opportunity to sing along to one of his well-loved hits.

For his farewell, Puth performed “See You Again,” closing the night on an emotional note. He promised to return to the Philippines more frequently, leaving Filipino fans with the hope that they would not have to wait another decade to see him perform live. / SJE S