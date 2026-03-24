Charlie Puth welcomes baby boy Jude

AMERICAN singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has welcomed his first child with wife Brooke Puth.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on March 23, revealing the birth of their son, Jude, with the caption, “Hey Jude! 3.13.26.”

The post featured a series of intimate family photos, including Polaroids and a handwritten note referencing The Beatles’ song “In My Life.”

Puth and Brooke began dating in June 2022, got engaged in September 2023, and married in 2024. They announced the pregnancy in October 2025 through Puth’s “Changes” music video.

The singer is also set to release a new album later this month, which he has described as reflecting transformative moments in his life. A world tour is expected to follow. (JMT)