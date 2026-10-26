Charo, Annette Gozon collaborate on dance video

MANY social media users were amused by the dance collaboration between ABS-CBN executive consultant Charo Santos-Concio and GMA senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes.

On Instagram, Charo shared a video of herself and Annette taking on the trending “All I See Is Dollar Signs” dance challenge.

“The collab no one expected!” Charo captioned the post.

The video drew playful reactions from fellow celebrities, including Vice Ganda, who commented, “So cute!”

Janeena Chan also wrote, “So cute!” while MJ Lastimosa reacted, “Haha, legendary!”

The “All I See Is Dollar Signs” trend is a viral dance challenge set to Rihanna’s 2013 hit song “Pour It Up.”

Beyond their dance collaboration, the executives from the two networks also came together for the 17th anniversary celebration of “It’s Showtime.” / TRC S