Charo Santos, Vince Maristela finally meet

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Vince Maristela finally met Charo Santos-Concio in person during the Mega Ball 2026 held on Friday.

In a video shared by entertainment reporter MJ Felipe, Vince approached Charo and jokingly said, “Ma’am Charo, I suddenly started sweating when I saw you.”

Charo laughed and warmly hugged the GMA Sparkle artist. Vince later shared the moment on social media with the caption: “Good morning. We’re okay now, hehe.”

The Kapuso actor also congratulated Charo and expressed his admiration for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

“Congratulations, Ma’am @charosantos. Thank you for inspiring many generations of artists. A legend. An icon,” he wrote.

The meeting comes days after Vince went viral on June 10 during the Laro Laro Pick segment of “It’s Showtime.” When host Vice Ganda asked him who hosted “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” Vince mistakenly answered Cory Vidanes instead of Charo Santos, drawing laughter from the audience. / TRC S