Charter Day bonus won't be released on or before February 24

CEBU City Hall employees may not receive the Charter Day bonus on or before the celebration of the 87th Charter Day, as the Supplemental Budget 1, which includes the bonus and other items, faces further delays.

In a phone interview on Thursday, February 22, 2024, Vice Raymond Alvin Garcia said the executive department has not submitted yet the budget ordinance to the Cebu City council.

“Sigurado jud ta nga mahuman na lang ang charter day nga celebration, which is tonight (February 22) and our charter day is (February) 24, dili pa jud na mahatag,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that he is expecting to receive the supplemental budget ordinance next Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

But Garcia said the proposed amount of P25,000 was considered, which will be subject to the deliberation and the approval of the council.

Asked regarding the amount the job order personnel (JOs) will receive, Garcia said he does not know because he has not seen the document yet, saying he is not sure if it is included in the budget ordinance.

Garcia said the Supplemental Budget 1 also includes other items and not only charter day bonuses, saying there was a delay due to the process of crafting the ordinance.

Garcia said the process would involve approving first an annual investment plan (AIP), and call on the members of the Cebu City Development Council (CCDC), before making a supplemental budget on the AIP.

He said the AIP was approved just this week, reiterating that he is expecting the supplemental budget will be forwarded to the council by next week.

He assured that despite delays, the supplemental budget will be approved and the charter day bonus will be given to the employees.

He said the moment the supplemental will reach the council, the council members have to act on it.

Asked if another ordinance is necessary for the JOs to receive the charter day bonus, Garcia said he has already authored one, which will serve as the basis for the JOs' gratuity pay. (AML)